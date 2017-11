Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The SnowBomb Ski and Snowboard Festival is back at Cal Expo Center 11/11 & 11/12. Free General Admission. Free lift tickets available with Powder Pass and VIP Pass admission. Unlimited beer tasting available with VIP. Monster BMX show 4 times daily. 30 Ft climbing wall. Over $1M in retail available up to 75% off all weekend long!

More info:

Snowbomb Ski and Snowboard Festival

Saturday & Sunday

10am - 6pm

Cal Expo

(530) 448-0857

SFSkiFest.com