Surprise Lift Chair Donation to Disabled Veteran

Posted 11:50 AM, November 10, 2017, by , Updated at 11:49AM, November 10, 2017

Rina is out with some members of Rebuilding Together Sacramento and La-Z-Boy to surprise disabled veteran Michael Shaw with a special lift chair that'll make his life easier and more comfortable.

Michael was born in Oakland, CA and joined the Air Force in 1968 at age 20. He served for two years and was honorably discharged. He then rejoined the military serving as an Army armored tank crewman out of Ft. Hood, eventually becoming a sergeant and platoon leader of 10 tanks. It was during his military service that he was injured, resulting in his status as a disabled veteran.  Michael's injury has affected his legs/ability to walk. 