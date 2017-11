SACRAMENTO — SWAT officers from the Sacramento Police Department have responded to a home in South Sacramento, in which a person is said to be barricaded inside.

The person is wanted on a domestic violence charge, police said. The home is in the Meadowview area, along De la Vina Way near Deer Lake Drive.

According to police, there is only one person inside the home.

An earlier tweet from the police department said the person was possibly armed.

Update to barricaded subject – correct address 4100 block of De La Vina Wy. Wanted for domestic violence, solo occupant in residence. PIO onscene at Armadale/Veloz Ct (enter from east) pic.twitter.com/uspVNWo7qq — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 10, 2017