Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is in the kitchen with owner Chris Jarosz and executive chef Andrea Reiter from the Patriot Restaurant and Event Center.

The Patriot is excited to make its official Grand Opening debut inside the Milagro Centre (6241 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael, CA 95608)

Saturday, November 11 - Veterans Day. For The Patriot, this day of celebration will be a tribute to the brave men and women who have served our country.