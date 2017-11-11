Fairfield Freeway Shooting Leaves Man Injured

FAIRFIELD — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting in Fairfield Saturday morning that left one man injured.

Just before 9 a.m., a shooting occurred on eastbound Interstate 80 near the Travis Boulevard and Airbase Parkway exits.

According to David Harvey with CHP Solano County, two black males in a grey SUV began shooting at a Toyota Camery traveling on the freeway, striking the driver.

The victim is in stable condition, Harvey said. The victim was traveling with a passenger, who was not struck by gunfire.

The two suspects continued driving eastbound on Interstate 80 following the shooting, according to Harvey.