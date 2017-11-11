Man Critically Injured in Attack at Modesto Parking Garage

MODESTO — A 70-year-old man was left with critical injuries to the head after a late night assault Friday at a Modesto parking garage.

Don Lacey, 33, of Modesto, was arrested and booked into Stanislaus County Jail in connection to the assault, police said Saturday morning.

The assault occurred at a parking garage on the 900 block of 11th Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim unconscious with injuries to the head. According to Modesto police, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police say the victim was a security guard at the garage. The altercation began after the victim allegedly tried to break up an argument between Lacey and a female parking attendant.

According to police, a witness followed the suspect from the parking garage after the altercation until police arrived to take the suspect into custody.

Lacey was booked into Stanislaus County Jail on an assault charge with intent to cause great bodily injury. He has also been charged with a habitual offender enhancement. Police say this altercation is his third strike.

The suspect is being held on $1 million bail and was booked in custody just after midnight Saturday, jail records show.