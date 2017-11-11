Shots Fired at Stockton Party Friday Night

STOCKTON — Stockton police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night at a large party at the American Legion Hall on West Lane.

Shots were fired just after 10 p.m. at the auditorium, police confirmed.

According to police, no victims or suspects have been identified. Authorities say partygoers were uncooperative in the early stages of the investigation.

A representative with Stockton’s American Legion Hall had no comment Saturday morning on the shooting, but said no one was struck in the incident.

Those with information regarding the shooting are encouraged to contact the Stockton Police Department.