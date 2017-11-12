Hundreds of Cars Gathered at Illegal Sideshows Overnight in Sacramento, Police Say

SACRAMENTO — Late Saturday night into the early morning, officers broke up two illegal sideshows nearly 5 miles apart, citing several people and arresting one person.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, 500 cars and 1,000 people were gathered at an illegal sideshow in a parking lot on Power Inn Road, south of Folsom Boulevard, where cars were driving recklessly and racing. Officers with the Sacramento Police Department and CHP cited at least 50 people.

A driver was seen leaving the parking lot and was pursued by officers until the car came to a stop near a freeway exit in West Sacramento. Officers arrested the driver.

Early Sunday morning, around 1:36 a.m., around 100 cars were at an illegal sideshow on Light Sky Court and Younger Street Drive. At least one car from the sideshow was impounded by officers and the driver was cited.

The police department says the two sideshows were not related.