Motorcyclist Dies as Result of Multi-Vehicle Crashes on Highway 99

ELK GROVE — A Sacramento man died early Sunday as the result of a series of crashes along Highway 99.

The crashes occurred on northbound Highway 99 at Laguna Boulevard, where 20-year-old Ricardo Salas of Sacramento initially lost control of his 2003 Honda.

CHP reports Salas braked quickly to avoid a slower car in the roadway around 12:59 a.m., losing control of his Honda and causing it to rollover then crash into the center divider wall. He sustained a minor injury in the sudden crash.

Once the car came to a stop, facing the wrong direction under the Laguna Boulevard overcrossing, Antelope resident Dan Perlea, 39, pulled over to help. Perlea began using tow straps and his 2011 Jeep to pull the Honda from the roadway.

A 26-year-old Sacramento motorcyclist was speeding when he crashed into Salas’ Honda. He was ejected onto the highway as Salas’ car collided with the Jeep. Sacramento resident Rafael Martinez, 53, later hit the 26-year-old, dragging his body several yards. The motorcyclist died from his injuries at the scene.

Another driver, 19-year-old Isaias Godinez, did not see the wreckage near the center divider and crashed into Salas’ Honda at around 70 mph. A passenger in Godinez’s Ford sustained minor injuries.

The roadway was closed for more than two hours following the incidents.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released by the coroner’s office.