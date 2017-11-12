Police Investigate Deadly Modesto Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Modesto police are investigating a crash that took the life of a Modesto man on Sunday.

Despite good Samaritans who rushed in to give him CPR, police say 25-year-old Alvin Kittiphane was killed in a crash on Standiford Avenue in Modesto.

"All indications are this was a solo vehicle accident," Sgt. Kalani Souza with the Modesto Police Department said.

Police say Kittiphane lost control of his Toyota Camry after crossing Tully Road and wrecked into a utility pole on the other side of the intersection.

"At this time, early in the investigation, it appears speed may have been a factor. It has not been determined if drugs or alcohol are a factor at this point," Souza said.

Kittiphane's social media profile suggests he worked for VForce Staffing Solutions. The 25-year-old also said he studied at Modesto Junior College.