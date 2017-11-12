Several Sideshows Shut Down Sacramento Streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Streets were shutdown and a freeway was at a standstill as sideshows took over Sacramento roads Saturday night early into Sunday.

Video shows westbound Highway 50 before the Stockton Boulevard exit around 2:20 Sunday morning. Cars were doing donuts across lanes of traffic as rows of spectators looked on -- and behind them lines of cars were stuck behind the backup.

The sideshow on Highway 50 appears to be one of multiple sideshows reported in Sacramento Saturday and Sunday.

Other videos tagged as Sacramento sideshows have been posted to social media in the last 24 hours.

Sacramento police say they received reports of four separate side shows overnight.

The largest involved 500 cars and 1,000 people, according to police. Saturday night at 10:30 they were called out to the 3000 block of Power Inn, near a light rail parking lot for reports of people racing and driving recklessly.

However, when it comes to the Highway 50 incident, there were no arrests. According to a CHP spokesperson, CHP didn't go out to that scene because they were busy with fatal crashes.