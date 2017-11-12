Click here to help the Salvation Army this Holiday Season

Study Will Test Toxin Exposure of California Firefighters

Posted 11:11 AM, November 12, 2017, by , Updated at 11:10AM, November 12, 2017

CalFire firefighter Trevor Smith monitors a firing operation while battling the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 near Calistoga, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Researchers are studying whether firefighters suffered any toxic exposure in last month’s deadly Northern California wildfires.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Sunday that researchers plan to take blood and urine samples from 200 firefighters for the study.

A cancer-research organization of the San Francisco firefighters’ union is contributing $100,000 for the study. California state health officials and toxic-substances officials are assisting the work.

Wildfires that broke out Oct. 8 killed at least 43 people over a half-dozen counties in Northern California. Researchers say it’s important to test for any exposure to toxins as soon as possible after the fires.

