300 Summer Jobs Open at Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK — For those interested in working amidst the scenery and waterfalls of Yosemite National Park, your dream summer job awaits.

With over 300 job openings available for the summer of 2018, Yosemite National Park is currently in the process of recruiting for their seasonal positions. Managed by the U.S. National Park Service, Yosemite will be offering a variety of jobs in all areas of the park for backcountry rangers, entrance station rangers, custodial services, forestry technicians, utility systems operators, administrative assistants, and more.

In order to promote diversity within the local workforce, the Federal Government also offers hiring paths in which diverse individuals may be eligible to receive preference when applying for positions. There are also several other seasonal job opportunities available at many of the 413 national park sites all across America.

To apply, visit www.usajobs.gov, where all open job announcements can be accessed from now until the end of January 2018. Due to such a high volume of applications received, some positions have limits regarding the number of applicants, ranging from 50 to 100 applications.

Sydney Odman filed this report.