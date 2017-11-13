Body Found along Highway 70 in Plumas County

PLUMAS COUNTY — A body was found along Highway 70 Saturday afternoon between Vinton and Chilcoot, Plumas County investigators said.

Plumas County law enforcement and medical professionals hurried to the scene after a passerby reported the body. Officials said the body had been “dumped” along the highway.

Although the cause of death could not be determined at the time, an autopsy is set to be performed on Monday. Officials did not release the name of the person.

Investigators from the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office are urging anyone who observed suspicious activity at the time to contact their office at (530) 282-6300 with any information.

Sydney Odman filed this report.