Good Samaritan’s Legs Severed When He was Hit by Suspected Drunken Driver on Highway 50 Off-Ramp

SACRAMENTO -- A good Samaritan and another man were hit by a suspected drunken driver on Highway 50 early Sunday morning. The woman the good Samaritan was helping recounted the moment she says she'll never forget.

"Him and his family, they're in my prayers. And what he did, his good act, is not unnoticed," Arlette Lovato said. "I think about all of it, like his son. Like, maybe he had a son and he's not going to play sports with his son."

Lovato had never met the man before. He didn't even give her his name. But he did give her help when she needed it.

It was early Sunday morning.

Lovato ran out of gas on Highway 50. She and a friend, Mario Sanchez, were just trying to push her car down the 15th Street off-ramp, if they could just roll the car to the gas station at the bottom.

"So not in the driving lane. We were in the emergency lane. We were pulled over out of the way completely," Lovato said.

The police report would reveal later, the man who pulled over to help them was 29-year-old Mark Poss of Sacramento. He pulled over to help them push. And then the unthinkable happened.

Twenty-four-year-old Jacob Olsen, driving drunk, according to the police report, smashed into the back of Lovato's car, as Sanchez and Poss were pushing it.

"Right away I knew... he had no legs. And I ran to Mario... and I told the guy, 'we're going to get you help, just hold on,'" Lovato said.

Meanwhile, she says Olsen did stay on scene but wasn't able to help her call 911.

"He wasn't in the right state of mind. He was kind of panicking, he was in shock himself. I'm pretty sure he didn't intentionally, he didn't mean to hurt anyone. But unfortunately he did," Lovato said.

Poss and Sanchez were both taken to the hospital. Olsen was also hospitalized, treated and then booked into the Sacramento County Jail.