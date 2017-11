Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Registered dietitian and founder of the California Nutrition Group Karina Knight shows how switching traditional holiday recipes can be easy.

Substitute ingredients in dishes like stuffing and mashed potatoes to keep the calories but scrap the unhealthy options.

Use butternut squash and vegetables for stuffing or try adding dried cranberries to Brussels sprouts. Keep the peels in mashed potatoes then add other veggies, or completely revamp the dish using cauliflower.