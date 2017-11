Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For teens who may have just started driving or parents looking for guidance, CHP North Sacramento will offer a driver safety class Tuesday.

CHP PIO Chad Hertzell explains the importance of the class as a refresher on road rules and responsibilities for parents of teenagers.

Teenagers can learn all about the DMV's processes for acquiring a permit or license. The course also has guest speakers, who will explain their personal encounters with drunk drivers.

Sign up by going to CHP North Sacramento's Facebook page and sending them a private message.