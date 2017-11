Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGEVALE -- NorCal Bats in Orangevale aims to rehabilitate injured, sick or orphaned bats and help residents understand how to care for the local bat population.

Many bats, such as the native Mexican free-tailed bat, can get stuck in fly strips, fall into swimming pools, or get attacked by house cats.

Find out more about NorCal Bats and their educational resources on their site.