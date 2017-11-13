Residents of Dixon Riding High Following CMA Success of Native Jon Pardi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON -- Residents of Dixon are still riding high after the success of native son Jon Pardi who won the Best New Artist Award from the Country Music Association last Wednesday.

Pardi and his band played at his Dixon High School graduation in 2003, and he most recently returned to perform and give a talk to seniors.

His "Heartache on the Dance Floor" is his third No. 1 single and his "California Sunrise" album has gone platinum. Friends say he still loves to visit the area where he grew up and where he learned his craft at various bars and small venues.

Over the years, Pardi has played in slightly larger venues in his home area.

He is scheduled to play at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center on February 8 with country star Miranda Lambert.