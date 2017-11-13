Sacramento County Repair Crews Hit the Pavement for ‘Pothole Week’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- It's no secret that some roads in Sacramento County can feel more like a roller coaster track.

Starting Monday, crews with the Sacramento County Department of Transportation were out in full force to patch up problem spots.

"We like to survey all the roads in Sacramento County, and identify potholes, and repair the potholes prior to the winter months so that motorists have a smoother ride throughout the winter," SACDOT Highway Maintenance Manager Brian Shine said.

The county does its pothole sweep twice a year. It's a tedious process that takes crews up and down main and side streets. Eight crews work perfectly in sync across the county -- digging, scraping, filling, torching and pounding flat.

It's a critical task, especially in older neighborhoods like in the Arden-Arcade area.

"This neighborhood, I'm sure hasn't received a surface treatment in 30 plus years, and so there's going to be some problems," Shine told FOX40.

Last year, the county repaired 45,000 potholes -- a $3 million job. For this week's intensified workload, each crew hopes to fill at least 500 holes a day.

County workers admit they try their best, but they're not perfect. So if they miss one, the easiest thing you can do, is call 311.

"Potholes out there, that you identify, that need to be repaired, you can call 311 to let us know about them," Shine said. "Just be patient with us as we try to repair these potholes."