Stockton Food Bank Experiencing Turkey Shortage Ahead of Thanksgiving

STOCKTON — The Stockton / San Joaquin Emergency Food Bank says it has a shortage of turkeys, with just over a week to go before Thanksgiving.

Monday, food bank spokesperson Alesha Pichler said they only had 50 turkeys — over a thousand birds away from their goal.

“Last year, we have about 2,100 boxes,” Pilcher said. “Not just the turkey but the whole box.”

Pilcher suggested this year’s shortage could be because of the number of disasters elsewhere in the state and in the country this year.

“We’re a little nervous. It’s interesting because we are an independent food bank, so we rely heavily on donations from the community. Last year we had a lot more community donations but this year has been really unique because there has been a lot of disasters that have happened, not only statewide, but nationally, so a lot of people’s interests have been pulled and sometimes little old food bank gets forgotten,” she said.

Some companies have reached out to help provide turkeys this year, but the food bank says they need a lot more if they want avoid the alternative.

“We turn people away, unfortunately, and that’s just something we don’t want to do,” Pilcher said. “We will do just about anything before we close those gates.”

The food bank is open Monday through Friday for those who wish to contribute a cash or turkey donation. The address is 7 W Scotts Avenue, Stockton, Calif.