Thousands of Turkeys Given to Families in Need

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Three hundred turkeys were loaded into trucks Monday morning at Rancho Cordova City Hall. They will soon be on their way to families in need.

"They don't have to tell me anything. It's the look on their faces. It's the tears in their eyes," said Walter Little, director of the Cordova Community Food Locker.

Cordova Community Food Locker is just one of the three nonprofits that will distribute the turkeys next week.

"The ability for us to help in this tragic situation that exists at all is something that we feel called to do," Little said.

The turkey donation was made possible by Golden State Water partnering up with Senator Tom Berryhill's office and the city of Rancho Cordova.

The turkeys distributed Monday are part of the 7,770 turkeys Golden State Water will distribute throughout the community.

"During the holidays, it's a special time of year and everybody deserves a warm meal. Nothing is better than a good Thanksgiving turkey. There are other things people can also do obviously, but it's somewhat symbolic. It's special to all of us. It's special to the community," said Paul Schubert with Golden State Water.