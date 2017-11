× Elk Grove Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Best Buy

ELK GROVE — The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Best Buy store on West Stockton Boulevard.

On Tuesday night, police say two men, one armed with a gun, confronted two store employees.

The employees were tied up and the suspects took an undisclosed amount of merchandise before leaving.

