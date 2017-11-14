How to Stand Up for Yourself in Difficult Situations like Sexual Harassment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is in the studio with relationship expert Joey Garcia to talk about how to hand difficult situations like sexual harassment in the work place.

1. Choose to Be Equal to the Person You're in Conflict With

(We're often intimidated by someone title, status, or size—but we don't have to be.)

2. Listen. Speak for Yourself. Get Yourself to a Safe Place.

(If you're really listening, you will know how to respond and not overreact.)

3. Followup in a Professional Manner

(Take the right action. For example: Document the interaction. Contact law enforcement. Etc.)