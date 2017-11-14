Man Shoots, Kills Self in Ruins of Home Burned in Wildfires

Click here to help the Salvation Army this Holiday Season
Posted 8:32 AM, November 14, 2017, by , Updated at 08:31AM, November 14, 2017

In this aerial view, burned properties are seen in Santa Rosa, California on October 12, 2017. Hundreds of people are still missing in massive wildfires which have swept through California killing at least 26 people and damaging thousands of homes, businesses and other buildings. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSON (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA — Authorities say a 70-year-old man apparently shot and killed himself amid the remains of his home that burned in last month’s Northern California firestorms.

The Santa Rosa Press-Democrat reports Monday that Greg Mlynarczyk was a well-known dentist in Santa Rosa.

The Sonoma County sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum says Mlynarczyk’s wife and an insurance adjuster found him dead Saturday at the house in the hard-hit Fountaingrove neighborhood.

His family and his office declined comment.

Mlynarczyk was a Nevada native who went to college at the University of Oregon and dental school at the University of Southern California.

He was a member of a group of horse riders called the Sonoma County Trailblazers. His website says he enjoyed the “camaraderie of this group on the trail ride or at the hog feed.”