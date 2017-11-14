Sacramento Salon Offers Free Haircuts, Styling for Veterans This Month

SACRAMENTO — One section at a time, Jennifer Mendoza smooths out her customer’s locks at Hair Revolution Salon along Broadway in Sacramento.

It’s a service she’s giving to Natashali Torres, free of charge, because Torres is a U.S. Army veteran.

“I’ve been in for 5 and a half years,” she said.

Hair Revolution did this exact same promotion last year on Veteran’s Day. But this year, they’re expanding it to the end entire month.

“I have no other way to thank them, so why not use my talents and business to do one giant ‘thank you,'” Mendoza said.

Veterans like Torres who come are often times overwhelmed by the service.

“I want to say thank you. I want to say you’re welcome. I want to say thank you for your support,” Torres said. “But it’s just whatever comes to mind when they say it.”

Mendoza’s friend and Army veteran was the inspiration behind the service.

“I know a lot of veterans can’t afford to get a lot of nice things done, and for her to do this, I’m very proud of her,” veteran Daniel Bates said.

An act of kindness, in exchange for an act of service.

“Getting pampered once in a while definitely makes me feel a lot better,” Torres said.