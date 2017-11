× Stockton Police Officers Shoot, Kill Suspect Who Confronted Them with Knife

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

Police say a suspect confronted officers with a knife during a disturbance on Deer Creek Circle on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers fired at the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

SPD is working an OIS in the 8700 block of Deer Creek Circle. A suspect confronted officers w/a knife during a disturbance. Officers fired weapon striking suspect. Suspect pronounced deceased at scene. Investigation ongoing. — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) November 15, 2017

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.