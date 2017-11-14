× 5 Dead, 2 Children Wounded after Shooting in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY — Five people were killed Tuesday, including the gunman, in a shooting in the rural Rancho Tehama community near Red Bluff.

Officials say the shooting began as a domestic disturbance and later spanned seven different crime scenes, including an elementary school.

A witness near the scene told KRCR she heard 90-100 shots fired. Another witness claimed to see a white pickup truck drive through the school gate and start shooting.

According to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting began at a home and ended up near the school.

The gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police.

Investigators said the suspect appeared to be picking targets randomly. The man was believed to be armed with a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured, but authorities said at least two children and one adult were taken to the hospital. Enloe Hospital in Chico said it was treating five patients connected to the shooting. Their ages and conditions were not disclosed.

No children were killed, officials said. No officers were injured.

