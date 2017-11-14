Paul is hanging out in Roseville at Roseville Meat Company getting a look at all of the meat - including the turducken -- they have available for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
Thanksgiving at Roseville Meat Company
-
Amazon Announces New Service That Lets Couriers Place Packages Inside Your Home
-
Extreme Commuting: Roseville Man’s 3-Hour Trip to Work Part of Larger Trend
-
Rocklin Brothers’ ‘Tower of Niceness’ Encourages Good Deeds
-
Black Friday 2017: When Will the Stores Open?
-
Target Reveals Its Top Black Friday Deals, New Hours for 2017 Sale
-
-
Halloween Treats at Ettore’s in Roseville
-
Roseville Doctor Accused of Sexual Assault
-
Roseville Police: Man Caught on Surveillance Trying to Enter Home
-
Sacramento Officials Detail Bid for Amazon’s Second Headquarters
-
Celebrate International Vegan Day with Mylapore
-
-
GameStop Announces Plans to Open on Thanksgiving
-
Ride for Vets
-
Santa Hat String Art Class