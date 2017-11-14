Click here to help the Salvation Army this Holiday Season
Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Fan Favorite

Thanksgiving at Roseville Meat Company

Posted 1:24 PM, November 14, 2017, by , Updated at 11:42AM, November 14, 2017

Paul is hanging out in Roseville at Roseville Meat Company getting a look at all of the meat - including the turducken -- they have available for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.