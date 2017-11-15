30 Under 30 — Mayor Michael Tubbs Featured in Forbes Magazine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is in the studio with Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs to talk about his feature in Forbes Magazine's yearly 30 Under 30 profiles. Tubbs is the youngest person to be elected mayor in Stockton as well as the first African-American to hold that office. During his time as mayor, he hopes to reduce violent crime and plans to replicate a program pioneered in the Bay Area that pays monthly stipends to young men determined to be likely to engage in gun violence to stay out of trouble, as well as provide mentoring, internships and even travel opportunities.