Gary is out at the Cricker Art Museum where they're inviting young visitors to touch, shape and even climb on art at the Wingding exhibit. Created by Sacramento artist Sonja White, Wingding beckons children and their caregivers to step inside a giant, wooden, geometric landscape that encourages learning about the basic elements of art through play.
Climbable Art For Kids at Crocker Art Museum
-
Police Search for Woman Seen Mailing Stolen Art to Museum
-
Souls of the City Festival
-
Black and White Portraits of Veterans to be Displayed Around Yuba, Sutter Counties
-
Souls of the City Returns to Old Sacramento for Dia de los Muertos
-
Everyone Wants Dustin’s Sweatshirt from ‘Stranger Things.’ Here’s How to Get It
-
-
A Peek Inside Local Artist Tony Natsoulas House
-
The Red Museum was Shut Down for Code Violations, Now its Getting Help from the City
-
Museum Discovers Dead Grasshopper Trapped in Famous Van Gogh Painting for 128 Years
-
Sacramento’s Art Spaces Under Increased Scrutiny
-
20th Annual Sacramento Arts Festival
-
-
Collide Art Festival Hopes to Bring Different Art Forms, People Together
-
Sacramento Arts Festival
-
Ofrenda Dia de los Muertos