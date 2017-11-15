Click here to help the Salvation Army this Holiday Season
Climbable Art For Kids at Crocker Art Museum

Posted 11:51 AM, November 15, 2017, by , Updated at 11:21AM, November 15, 2017

Gary is out at the Cricker Art Museum where they're inviting young visitors to touch, shape and even climb on art at the Wingding exhibit. Created by Sacramento artist Sonja White, Wingding beckons children and their caregivers to step inside a giant, wooden, geometric landscape that encourages learning about the basic elements of art through play.