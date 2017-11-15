‘Dangerous’ Psychiatric Hospital Escapee from Hawaii Captured in Stockton

STOCKTON — Honolulu police say a man who escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Hawaii has been captured in San Joaquin County.

Randall Saito was arrested Wednesday morning after a taxi driver spotted him and reported the sighting to authorities.

Saito was found at Waterloo Road and Highway 99.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers Sgt. Chris Kim says they received a tip that Saito was headed to a brother’s house in Stockton.

Saito was acquitted of a 1979 murder by reason of insanity and committed to the Hawaii State Hospital in 1981.

Honolulu police say he left the hospital Sunday, took a cab to a chartered plane to Maui. There, he got on a flight to California. Police say he arrived in San Jose two hours before hospital staff reported his disappearance.