Landlords Needed for Homeless Veterans in Placer County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Susan Kimbley with Placer County Human Services and formerly homeless veteran Tiffany Shotkoski are in the studio with Paul to discuss the upcoming Veterans Housing Fair. In Placer County there are dozens of veterans in need of homes. Many of them have VASH vouchers (special housing vouchers for vets) to help subsidize their rent, but often they simply can’t find landlords with open units.

Veterans Housing Fair

Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. in Auburn

Interested landlords call (775) 686-3323 to learn more and sign up to participate