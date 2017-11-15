Man Found in Vallejo Three Days After Falling from Cliff

VALLEJO — After surviving a 200-foot fall from the top of a cliff, a 21-year old man was found nearly three days later in the hills between Admiral Callahan and I-80.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, two men on horseback found the man, said to have major injuries from the fall. The Vallejo Fire and Medic Ambulance, along with a CHP helicopter, flew to the scene to rescue the man.

Officials say the man managed to crawl using only his arms to find shelter from the wind and rain after his fall on Saturday. He was without food or water until he was found, the CHP said.

The man was not identified, and is currently hospitalized. The CHP said the man says he has “been to Hell and back.”

He is now reunited with his family and is extremely grateful to all of the rescuers involved.

Sydney Odman filed this report.