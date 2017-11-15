Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The annual Mountain Mandarin Festival celebrates 24 years with the new crop of delicious, Foothills-grown Mandarin oranges, a Mandarin Recipe cooking contest, professional chef demonstrations, food, crafts, a Peel & Eat contest, live music and entertainment. Placer County growers will sell thousands of pounds of fresh Mandarin oranges and gift baskets accompanied by all the free samples you like.

More info:

Mountain Mandarin Festival

Friday to Sunday

Auburn Fairgrounds

MandarinFestival.com

Facebook @MandarinFestival