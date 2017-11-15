Sierra Gets Mix of Rain and Snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SODA SPRINGS -- It's the type of Sierra storm that reminds us we're not in winter yet.

A drive up I-80 saw a bit of everything weather-wise on Wednesday.

It was mostly rain below 7,000 feet in elevation, snow and grapple in Soda Springs and some less than impressive sprinkles in Truckee. Snowboarders at Boreal got a mix of all of it -- and wind, really gusty wind.

"It kind of sucks, you know, to get my face mask hella wet, that was pretty bad," said snowboarder Bryce Sapp.

"Yeah, but I mean it could've been worse, season starting, so that's always good to get the legs warmed up," said snowboarder Scotty Williams.

For most, it would be ideal to see all picturesque snowflakes.

"Be patient," says Eric Kurth with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

"It's not unusual until deeper into the winter, that's when we expect the snow to really be accumulating into that snowpack," Kurth said.

Kurth says the Sierra is at 84 percent of the typical precipitation totals for this time of year.

He adds that even though we set a record for precipitation last winter, many of those early storms were rain.

"We're not expecting every storm to be snow ... last year if they had all been snowstorms we would've built up just an unbelievable snowpack, and probably had some more flooding issues than we did," Kurth said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video