Stockton Police Participate in Active Shooter Drill at Bear Creek High School

STOCKTON -- It was an alarming, heart pounding scene at Bear Creek High School in Stockton on Wednesday as law enforcement officers swarmed the campus on a mission to nab gunmen and keep students safe.

While the stress was real, the injuries and bullets were not. It was all part of San Joaquin County's annual November exercise, a drill now even more critical after the tragedy in Tehama County.

“We see it's all the more important to train all the time with our fellow law enforcement agencies. These types of mass shootings are becoming all too common across the country,” said Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones.

These kinds of drills, Jones says, help law enforcement agents in real times of crisis.

“We need to train to work together so that should something occur we can then respond appropriately, and we have our best shot at stopping the threat," Jones said.

Jones says ever since the Columbine shooting, officers nationwide have trained even harder.

“Instead of holding up a perimeter and really waiting for tactical teams, we have to move quickly and have a rapid response,” Jones said.

The police department also has help from a new tool. The department just unveiled its unmanned aircraft systems program, which will help them keep an eye out for danger from 400 feet in the air.

“And we can get there pretty immediately, launch one of the units up in the air and get that aerial view of really the entire school,” said Lt. Rich Ridenour with the Stockton Police Department.

The police department says they will begin to use the drones out in the field on Jan. 1.