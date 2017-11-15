Two Bodies Recovered from Fallen Leaf Lake in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says two bodies have been recovered from Fallen Leaf Lake in South Lake Tahoe.

A Wisconsin-based underwater search and recovery team, Bruce’s Legacy, joined the department to help look for a 21-year-old man who went missing in 1996 and a woman who went missing in 2001.

Authorities say the man is thought to have drowned while boating and the woman also reportedly drowned in the lake.

Both bodies were never recovered.

On August 29, after using sonar technology to locate potential spots the bodies may be located, the body of an adult female similar to that the woman who went missing in 2001 was found.

The body was recovered and sent to the coroner for an autopsy and DNA sampling.

The body has not been identified at this time.

On October 27, the body of a male was found in the lake. The body had a rope an a small anchor attached to the lower portion of the legs.

The male body did not match the description of the man who went missing in 1996 and appeared to had been in the lake for many years.

This body was also sent to the coroner for an autopsy and DNA sampling.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined and detectives are working to determine if the case shall be handled as a homicide or a suicide.

Authorities say it could take months to determine the identities of the bodies.

Detectives say Bruce’s Legacy will continue to search for the man who went missing in 1996.