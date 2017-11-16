California Releases ‘Emergency Regulations’ for Pot Industry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starting January 1, every Californian in the pot business will need to be licensed by the state.

Thursday, the state's rule book for those licenses was revealed.

"They just rolled out today," California's cannabis regulation chief Lori Ajax said. "They are the state requirements for medicinal and adult use cannabis."

Ajax sat down with FOX40 Thursday for a conversation about the new rules governing California's burgeoning pot industry. She said before anyone can get a state license, they'll have to go to their city hall or county building first.

"So the state will be ready to issue temporary licenses on January 1st for adult and medicinal cannabis licensees. But they must have a local license, permit of other authorization," she said.

And that's not just for people selling pot, or growing pot. That's also for people testing pot, transporting pot, delivering pot and cooking with pot.

At a the first meeting of the state's Cannabis Advisory Committee on Thursday, pot industry workers struggled to understand the new rules governing their industry.

They'll have to understand the local regulations, and the state-wide regulations, but those state rules will change soon. Rules published Thursday are being called "emergency regulations."

Why emergency?

"In order for us to start issuing licenses January 1st, which is our statutory mandate, we have to have regulations in place," Ajax said. "And so, under the new statute there was a finding of an emergency for us to be able to release emergency regulations. And then, we will be following that up early in 2018 with the regular rule making process."

Rules revealed Thursday are expected to change by July 2018. Those changes are still unclear.