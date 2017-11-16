Holmes Junior High in Davis will be Shut Down Friday in Response to Gun Threat

DAVIS — Holmes Junior High in Davis will be closed Friday after the school received a gun threat, the superintendent of the Davis Joint Unified School District said.

According to a statement from the district, there was a “targeted and anonymous” threat that a gun would be used at Holmes Junior High Nov. 17.

The school district has been working with the Davis Police Department to investigate the threat, and out of an abundance of caution and in light of the recent shooting in Tehama County, they decided to close the school for the day.

All other schools in the Davis Joint Unified School District will be open Friday. There are no known threats to other campuses.

Anyone with information regarding the threat is asked to call the Davis Police Department.