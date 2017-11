Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento Harvest Festival returns to Cal Expo November 17-19 with over 24,000 unique, handmade items. The event is the largest indoor arts and crafts show on the West Coast and features hundreds of artisans showcasing original art, jewelry, blown glass, clothing, pottery, home décor and much more.

More info:

Sacramento Harvest Festival

Friday- Sunday

Cal Expo

(925) 392-7300

HarvestFestival.com