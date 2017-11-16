Sheriff’s Department Investigating After 13-Year-Old Boy Shot in Arden Area

SACRAMENTO — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the Arden area of Sacramento on Thursday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. near Clinton Road and Arden Way.

The boy was transported to a hospital in a private vehicle before the sheriff’s department arrived on scene.

The extent of the boy’s injuries are not known, but he was shot multiple times, according to the sheriff’s department.

No suspect or motive information has been released.

