Click here to help the Salvation Army this Holiday Season
Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Fan Favorite

Your Weekend, November 16

Posted 11:09 AM, November 16, 2017, by

 

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, Paul and Simone have got you covered courtesy to Sacramento365.

TEDxCSUS
Sacramento State - University Union
Friday 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

Tequila Festival Sacramento
Ben Ali Shrine Center
Saturday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Causeway Classic: Sacramento State vs. UC Davis
Sacramento State - Hornet Stadium
Saturday 2 p.m.

Guns N' Roses: Not in this Lifetime Tour
Golden 1 Center
Saturday 8 p.m.

Make It A Night Pick
THE Art Auction presented by Denise and Donald Timmons
Verge Center for the Arts
Saturday 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

WHERE TO EAT: Coconut on T
WHERE TO GRAB A DRINK: Insight Coffee Roasters

 