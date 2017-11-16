Your Weekend, November 16

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, Paul and Simone have got you covered courtesy to Sacramento365.
TEDxCSUS
Sacramento State - University Union
Friday 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
Tequila Festival Sacramento
Ben Ali Shrine Center
Saturday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Causeway Classic: Sacramento State vs. UC Davis
Sacramento State - Hornet Stadium
Saturday 2 p.m.
Guns N' Roses: Not in this Lifetime Tour
Golden 1 Center
Saturday 8 p.m.
Make It A Night Pick
THE Art Auction presented by Denise and Donald Timmons
Verge Center for the Arts
Saturday 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
WHERE TO EAT: Coconut on T
WHERE TO GRAB A DRINK: Insight Coffee Roasters