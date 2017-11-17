22-Year-Old Dies after Multi-Vehicle Collision on Highway 4

STOCKTON — A 22-year-old died from his injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle collision along Highway 4 Wednesday, according to CHP Stockton.

A GoFundMe set up by family members of Issaiah Gustavo Flores Zaragoza says the 22-year-old was on his way to work when he collided with two other cars.

Just east of Jack Tone Road, on the westbound side of Highway 4, the 22-year-old was driving a 1998 Mercedes when he traveled into the opposite lane to pass several other cars.

Flores Zaragoza had to swerve around an oncoming tractor-trailer and ended up moving onto the shoulder to avoid a head-on collision.

The Mercedes spun out of control ahead of a 52-year-old Mariposa man’s Ford F250. The cars collided as the 52-year-old tried to avoid Flores Zaragoza. The impact pushed the Mercedes to into the westbound lane again, where it collided with a 64-year-old Elverta man’s car.

The 22-year-old died at San Joaquin General Hospital. CHP does not know if alcohol or drugs were factors in the collisions.