Crosstown Rivals Unite to Mourn Death of Rocklin High School Student

ROCKLIN -- School pride runs deep at Whitney High School and students are encouraged to show it in a big way on Fridays.

This Friday they traded pride for solidarity and joined in mourning the death of a student at Rocklin High School. The normally maroon clad Whitney Wildcats donned blue, the color of their crosstown competitors.

“I’ve never seen so much blue at Whitney in my entire life," said student Emily Harris. "It was really cool to look up and see a sea of blue instead of a sea of maroon.”

Last weekend Ryan Rockey, a Rocklin High School junior, fell and suffered a traumatic brain injury, according to the school district. The 17-year-old died Sunday.

“It’s touched a lot of people and shows that, like, just be kind to everyone, because you don’t know what could happen to someone,” said student Katie Henry.

When students at Whitney High School learned what happened they felt they needed to do something and opted to wear blue and sign a banner to be delivered to Rocklin High School.

“Just so they know they’re not alone, that they have a whole other school backing them,” Harris said.