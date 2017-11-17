Folsom Prison Remembers Johnny Cash Concert 50 Years Later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- Johnny Cash is still highly regarded by inmates at Folsom Prison nearly 50 years after the concert that revived his career.

None of the prisoners behind the granite walls of the prison were there in January of 1968, when Cash recorded his hit album "Folsom Prison Blues" and the single that reached number one on the country music charts.

Now, the singer's legend lives on. Inmates say his outlaw image and his willingness to entertain prison inmates at a time when they were forgotten still resonates.

Cash actually performed at Folsom two years before the album concert and he first recorded the hit single over ten years earlier. The 1968 concert and recording revived Cash's career and helped create an icon.