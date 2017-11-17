High School Students in Massachusetts Hold Funeral for Homeless Veteran

WEST ROXBURY, Mass. — Students at a high school in Massachusetts held a funeral on Wednesday for a homeless veteran, WHDH reports.

The students knew him only as “John” and that he had no living family. They wanted to be sure that his service to his country was honored as he was laid to rest, so they partnered with Lazarus Ministry and Lawlar and Crosby Funeral Home to plan a special tribute.

“Paying homage to a veteran, to bring him to our campus, to provide the burial right he deserves, honor his legacy, and to help our boys realize that we have to stand with those that are marginalized, those that are poor, those that many in our community cast out,” Catholic Memorial President Dr. Peter Folan told WHDH.

Students say even though they didn’t know the man they laid to rest, they were grateful to be able to honor the sacrifices he made.

“We have a lot of veterans in my family, so I know the sacrifice he made for the country and the service he committed in the years he committed to serving our country,” said student Will Padden.