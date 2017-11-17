Hip Hop and Finance Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Co-Founder/Director of Pockets Change "Dyalekt" and a student at YOLO County Foster Care & Kinship Education Program, Devontre Beaver, are in the studio with Martina to explain how students are taught financial responsibility through a hip hop and finance class.

The PC team works specifically with the foster children who are aging out of the system to provide workshops on basic life skills in finance using elements of hip hop including:

Fundamentals of Financial Literacy

Job Prep, Interview Skills, & Career Readiness

Money management as a College Student

The Economy of Entrepreneurship

The classes will take place:

Nov 17 and 18

5:30-8:30 p.m.

The Department of Employment & Social Services

25 N. Cottonwood St

Woodland, CA