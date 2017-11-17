Hip Hop and Finance Program

Co-Founder/Director of Pockets Change "Dyalekt" and a student at YOLO County Foster Care & Kinship Education Program, Devontre Beaver, are in the studio with Martina to explain how students are taught financial responsibility through a hip hop and finance class.
The PC team works specifically with the foster children who are aging out of the system to provide workshops on basic life skills in finance using elements of hip hop including:
- Fundamentals of Financial Literacy
- Job Prep, Interview Skills, & Career Readiness
- Money management as a College Student
- The Economy of Entrepreneurship
The classes will take place:
Nov 17 and 18
5:30-8:30 p.m.
The Department of Employment & Social Services
25 N. Cottonwood St
Woodland, CA