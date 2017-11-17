Holmes Junior High School in Davis Closed Due to Gun Threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Davis -- The Davis Joint School District made the decision to cancel classes Friday at Holmes Junior High School due to a gun threat.

Via an app, administration learned of an anonymous threat saying a gun would be brought and used on campus.

Davis police and school staff are investigating the threat but to be cautious they made the decision to close down for the day.

"We made the decision to close Holmes Junior High School, Friday, November 17, 2017 out of an abundance of caution and in light of the recent school shooting in Northern California."

No staff or students should be on campus at any time while it is closed.

All other schools in the Davis Joint School District will remain open.