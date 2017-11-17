Click here to help the Salvation Army this Holiday Season

Preparing the Holiday Table with Corti Bros.

Posted 11:25 AM, November 17, 2017, by , Updated at 11:24AM, November 17, 2017

Holiday season is here and that means fancy desserts. Paul is in the kitchen with Rick Mindermann the Corti Bros. store director as he shares pandaro and other treats to enjoy around the table.